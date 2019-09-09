(Siculamente) "Talè", l'espressione siciliana mai passata di moda. Ecco come nasce uno dei modi di dire più conosciuti

di: Carolina Ragusa - del 2020-03-04

Care lettrici e cari lettori di CastelvetranoNews.it ben trovati! Dove ci porterà oggi la nostra avventura all’interno di #Siculamente? Faremo un viaggio indietro per riscoprire qualche curiosità sulla Sicilia conquistata dagli Arabi, o su quella dominata dai Francesi? O ci sarà un salto cronologico meno remoto che toccherà un periodo storico più vicino a noi e cioè quello che ha visto come popolo protagonista della nostra bella isola gli Spagnoli? Beh! Lo scopriremo insieme attraverso un breve ma simpatico aneddoto che voglio raccontarvi.

Qualche giorno fa, mi trovavo al mercatino settimanale di Chiaramonte Gulfi. Per gli amici che non lo sapessero, Chiaramonte Gulfi è la mia città, anche se sarebbe forse più opportuno definirla un piccolo paese di circa ottomila abitanti in provincia di Ragusa. Bene!

Ad un certo punto incontro due anziani signori, Antonio e Mario, miei conoscenti, che quindi si fermano per scambiarci un saluto. Dopo aver chiacchierato pochi minuti con loro, mi incammino nuovamente e all’improvviso, in lontananza, mi arriva la voce del Signor Antonio che dice al suo amico Mario: “Mariu, tale’ tale’ chi belli partualli! Ora mi accattu!” E cioè: “Mario, guarda guarda che belle arance! Adesso le compro!”

Vi chiederete voi. Ma perché Carolina ci sta raccontando questa vicenda? La risposta?

Perché in questa breve esclamazione del Signor Antonio ritroviamo ben tre vocaboli di origine straniera. Due di questi ci sono stati trasmessi dagli Arabi e uno lo dobbiamo invece ai nostri cugini d’Oltralpe, i Francesi. La parola “tale’” che potremmo considerare un imperativo di seconda persona singolare del verbo “taliari”, deriva dal verbo arabo “ţalla” e lo stesso vale per il termine “partualli” che trae le sue origini da “burtuqāl”.

Al contrario il vocabolo “accattu”, da intendere come prima persona del presente indicativo del verbo “accattare”, proviene dal verbo francese “acheter”. Bene!

Dopo avervi parlato del mio incontro con questi due simpatici signori, della loro sicilianità e avervi dato anche qualche accenno sul luogo in cui vivo, vi do l’arrivederci alla prossima settimana sempre su #Siculamente.

Dear readers of CastelvetranoNews.it well found! Where will our adventure inside #Siculamente take us today? Will we take a trip back to rediscover some curiosities about Sicily conquered by the Arab, or that dominated by the French? Or will there be a less remote chronological leap that will touch a historical period closer to us and that is the one that saw the Spanish as the protagonist people of our beautiful island? Well! We will find out together through a short but nice episode that I want to tell you.

A few days ago, I was at the weekly market in Chiaramonte Gulfi. For friends who don't know, Chiaramonte Gulfi is my city, although it would perhaps be more appropriate to define it a small town of about eight thousand inhabitants in the province of Ragusa. Well! I meet two elderly gentlemen that I know, Antonio and Mario, so we stopped to exchange greetings.

After chatting with them for a few minutes, I set off again and suddenly, in the distance, I got Mr. Antonio’s voice saying to his friend Mario: “Mariu, tale’ tale’ chi belli partualli! Ora mi accattu!” And that is: “Mario, look look those beautiful oranges! I will buy them!"

You will ask yourself. But, why is Carolina telling us this story? The answer? Because in Mr. Antonio’s short exclamation we find three words of foreign origin. Two of these were sent to us by the Arab and one instead by the French.

The word “tale’” that we could consider as the second singular person of the imperative of the verb "taliari", comes from the Arabic verb "ţalla" and the same is true for the term "partualli" which draws its origins from "burtuqāl".

On the contrary, the word "accattu", to be understood as the first person singular of the present tense of the verb "accattari", comes from the French verb "acheter". Well! After talking to you about my meeting with these two nice gentlemen, about their Sicilian nature and also giving you some hints on the place where I live, I greet you. See you next week always on #Siculamente.