L’etimologia della parola “cassata” tra origine arabe e spagnole

di: Carolina Ragusa - del 2020-04-08

Cari amici di Castelvetranonews.it ben trovati! Siete pronti ad intraprendere la nostra consueta avventura all’interno di #Siculamente?

Mi auguro proprio di sì! La Santa Pasqua quest’anno, purtroppo, la trascorreremo a casa, in quarantena, ma nessun siciliano rinuncerà a portare in tavola le prelibatezze della nostra tradizione.

Per cui, armatevi di carta e penna perché oggi vi porterò alla scoperta di alcuni termini che ci faranno compagnia in occasione di questa festività! Dall’acquisto degli ingredienti sino alla preparazione ed infine alla degustazione di queste deliziose pietanze saremo in ottima di compagnia! Ma di chi? Direte voi. Beh, semplice!

La compagnia di sempre, quella ormai nota a voi tutti lettori delle mie curiosità. Quella cioè di Francesi, Arabi e Spagnoli. Non ci resta perciò che iniziare questo nuovo ed intrigante viaggio virtuale per assaporare quanto di meglio questi popoli ci hanno trasmesso. La tradizione culinaria della nostra bella isola è molto variegata e soprattutto ben strutturata in base alle stagioni ed alle festività. “I pitanzi ri tastari” nel periodo pasquale sono davvero tante! Certo che sì! “Cibo da assaggiare” per il pranzo pasquale non è manca di certo!

E voilà, eccovi serviti i primi due vocaboli di oggi: “pitanzi” dallo spagnolo “pitanza” e “tastari” dal francese “taster”. Ma non siete curiosi di sapere quali sono queste “pitanzi ri tastari” a cui ho accennato prima? Bene, ve le svelo subito! Per gli amanti dei piatti salati, a base di carne, e per quanti volessero preparare “mpanate” cioè “fagottini ripieni” di pollo, tacchino o agnello, beh non dovrete fare altro che recarvi presso la vostra “vucciria”di fiducia! Sì, certo, presso quella che i francesi chiamano comunemente “boucherie”!

E mi raccomando, vista la situazione che stiamo attraversando, andate nella “macelleria” più vicino a casa vostra! Se invece passereste volentieri direttamente al dolce, allora fate un salto in pasticceria! Se quest’ultima è però lontana da raggiungere, mettetevi voi con le mani in pasta! Farina, uova, zucchero, ricotta e “saimi”, di certo non vi mancheranno in casa per poter preparare un’ottima “cassata” o dei buonissimi biscotti.

Immaginavate che dietro questi piatti tipici della tradizione pasquale c’è lo zampino dei popoli che ci hanno dominato nei secoli passati?

Eppure è proprio così! Infatti i “mpanate”, continuiamo a mangiarle per via delle “empanadas” spagnole; i biscotti “scaurati”, cioè “bolliti” prima e passati nel forno dopo, continuiamo a prepararli perché esiste ancora la “saimi”, che per gli Arabi era “šaḥima”, ovvero, “lo strutto”.

E dulcis in fundo, arriviamo alla “cassata”, dolce tipico della tradizione siciliana consumato da autoctoni e turisti tutto l’anno ma, in primis, in occasione della Pasqua. Se per il suo ingrediente principale, cioè la ricotta, potremmo ritrovarci tracce spagnole, per la forma circolare del piatto in cui avveniva l’impasto e che questo dolce assume, potremmo ritrovarci tracce arabe.

L’etimologia della parola “cassata” potrebbe perciò affondare le sue radici da un lato in quello che gli spagnoli chiamano “queso” ossia il “formaggio” e dunque per estensione la ricotta, dall’altro in quella che gli arabi chiamano “qaṣ‛at”, termine con cui si indica una “grande ciotola”.

Nonostante questa divergenza sulle origini linguistiche del termine, la nostra “cassata” rimane comunque buonissima e le nostre papille gustative saranno ben liete di degustare tutto ciò! Bene, la nostra avventura di oggi termina qui! Colgo l’occasione per augurarvi una serena Pasqua e, come al solito, per darvi appuntamento alla prossima settimana sempre qui su #Siculamente.

Dear friends of CastelvetranoNews.it well found! Are you ready to embark on our usual adventure within #Siculamente? I really hope so! Holy this year, unfortunately, we will spend Easter at home, in quarantine, no Sicilian person will give up to bring on the table the delicacies of our tradition. So, arm yourself with pen and paper because today I will take you to discover some terms that will keep us company on the occasion of this holiday!

From the purchase of the ingredients to the preparation and finally to the tasting of these delicious dishes we will be in excellent company! But of whom? You will say. Well, simple! The usual company, the one everybody of you, readers of my curiosities, knows. That is to say, that of the French, Arab and Spanish. We just have to start this new and intriguing virtual journey to enjoy the best that these people have transmitted to us.

The cooking tradition of our beautiful island is very varied and above all well structured according to the seasons and the festivities. The “pitanzi ri tastari” in the Easter period are really many! Of course yes! “Food to taste” for the Easter lunch is certainly not missing! So, the first two words of today are here served: “pitanzi” from the Spanish “pitanza” and “tastari” from the French “taster”.

But aren't you curious to know which are these “pitanzi ri tastari” I have mentioned before? Well, I'll tell you right away! For lovers of savory, meat-based dishes, and for those who want to prepare “mpanate”, that is to say “stuffed rolls” with chicken, turkey or lamb, well all of you have to go to your trusted “vucciria”! Yes, of course, to what the French commonly call “boucherie”!

And I recommend you, given the situation we are going through, go to the closest “butcher” to your home! If, on the other hand, you would like to eat directly the dessert, then go to the pastry shop! If this latter is far to be reached, however, prepare the dessert by yourselves! Flour, eggs, sugar, ricotta cheese and “saimi”, can be reached at your home to prepare an excellent “cassata” or some delicious biscuits.

Did you imagine that behind these typical Easter dishes there is the paw of the peoples who have dominated us in past centuries? Yet it is really so! In fact, we continue to eat the “mpanate”, because of the Spanish “empanadas”; the “scaurati” biscuits, that is to say biscuits “boiled” before and cooked in the oven after, continue to be prepared because there is still the “saimi”, which for the Arabs was “šaḥima”, that is to say “fat”.

And last but not least, we come to the “cassata”, a typical dessert of the Sicilian tradition consumed by natives and tourists all year round but, primarily, on the occasion of Easter. If for its main ingredient, that is ricotta cheese, we could find Spanish traces, for the circular shape of the dish in which the dough took place and for the shape that this dessert takes, we could find Arab traces.

The etymology of the word “cassata” could therefore have its roots on one side in what the Spanish call “queso” that is to say “cheese” and therefore by extension ricotta cheese, on the other in what the Arab call “qaṣ‛at”, a term used to indicate a “large bowl”.

Despite this divergence on the linguistic origins of the term, our “cassata” is still very good and our taste buds will be happy to taste all this! Well, today we stop our adventure here! I take the opportunity to wish you a peaceful Easter and, as usual, to give you the appointment to next week always here on #Siculamente.