" Assettati, vatinni, iri", alla scoperta delle origini dei due famosi modi di dire siciliani

di: Carolina Ragusa - del 2020-05-29

Cari amici di CastelvetranoNews, rieccoci nuovamente insieme per il nostro consueto appuntamento dedicato al dialetto siciliano! Oggi vi parlerò delle origini di alcuni vocaboli che noi tutti, ogni giorno, usiamo nelle nostre conversazioni in famiglia o con gli amici. Ma anche questa volta, la nostra avventura all’interno di #Siculamente non sarà per nulla scontata. Già! Avrete ormai ben capito che non è mia abitudine raccontarvi queste piccole curiosità in maniera diretta e infatti anche oggi il nostro viaggio indietro nel tempo avverrà attraverso un breve ma simpatico aneddoto che vede protagonisti due anziani signori del mio paese: Sebastiano e Salvatore.

Qualche giorno fa, passando per la piazza principale di Chiaramonte, vedo seduto su una panchina il Signor Sebastiano. Era da più di due mesi che non lo incontravo e allora mi avvicino per un saluto veloce. Scambiamo due chiacchiere quando, ad un certo punto, arriva il suo amico Salvatore. Allora Sebastiano lo saluta dicendogli: “Turiddu, vieni cca, assettiti!”. Ma Salvatore replica: “Ianù, aiu prescia!” “Avàia avàia!”, esclama Sebastiano. “No, no, mi na iri a casa ca m’aspetta a ma mugghieri”, risponde Salvatore. “Va bene”, dice Sebastiano, “allura se nun puoi dimmurari, vattinni”. Insomma, vi lascio immaginare la scena! Molto, molto divertente! Da una parte, il Signor Sebastiano che, invita a sedersi accanto a lui e cerca di trattenere il Signor Salvatore, dall’altra quest’ultimo che invece aveva fretta e non poteva ritardare perché sua moglie lo aspettava a casa e, quindi, doveva andar via. Ma, vi chiederete voi, perché Carolina ci sta raccontando questa vicenda? Semplice! Perché in questo breve scambio di battute tra questi due simpatici anziani signori ritroviamo ben otto vocaboli di origine straniera.

Tre di questi ci sono stati trasmessi dai Francesi e cinque li dobbiamo invece agli Spagnoli. “Assettiti”, “prescia” e “vattinni” che traduciamo come “siediti”, “fretta” e “vattene, va via” derivano rispettivamente dal francese “assieds-toi”, “presse” e “va t’en”. Al contrario “cca”, “iri”, “mugghieri”, “dimmurari”, che in italiano rendiamo con “qua”, “andare”, “moglie” e “ritardare” provengono dallo spagnolo “acá”, “ir”, “mujer” e “demorar”. Anche l’esclamazione “Avàia avàia!”, che chissà quante volte utilizziamo, la dobbiamo agli Spagnoli che usano “vaya vaya” per dire “caspita, cavolo, dai”. Bene! Spero proprio di non avervi annoiato troppo. Ma non potevo non raccontarvi della divertente e genuina sicilianità di questi due simpatici miei concittadini! E adesso che anche oggi siamo giunti alla fine del nostro tour, vi saluto e come sempre vi do appuntamento alla prossima settimana qui su #Siculamente. Dear friends of CastelvetranoNews, here we are again together for our usual appointment dedicated to the Sicilian dialect! Today I will tell you about the origins of some words that we all use every day in our conversations with family or friends. But even this time, our adventure within #Siculamente will not be taken for granted at all. Indeed! You will have by now well understood that it is not my habit to tell you these little curiosities directly and in fact even today our journey back in time will take place through a short but nice story featuring two elderly gentlemen of my town: Sebastiano and Salvatore. A few days ago, passing through the main square of Chiaramonte, I see Mr. Sebastiano sitting on a bench. I haven’t met him for more than two months and so I approached him for a quick greeting. We were chatting when, at a certain point, Salvatore, a friend of him, arrived. Then Sebastiano greeted him saying: “Turiddu, vieni cca, assettiti!”. But Salvatore replies: “Ianù, aiu prescia!” “Avàia avàia!”, Sebastiano exclaims. “No, no, mi na iri a casa ca m’aspetta a ma mugghieri”, Salvatore replies. “Va bene”, says Sebastiano, “allura se nun puoi dimmurari, vattinni”. I let you imagine the scene! Very, very funny! On the one hand, Mr. Sebastiano, who invites to sit next to him and tries to hold Mr. Salvatore, on the other, this latter who instead was in a hurry and could not delay because his wife was waiting for him at home and, therefore, had to go. But, you are maybe asking yourself, why is Carolina telling us this story? Simple! Because in this short conversation between these two nice elderly gentlemen we find eight words of foreign origin. Three of these have been sent to us by the French and five, instead, by the Spanish. “Assettiti”, “prescia” and “vattinni” which we translate as “have a sit, sit down”, “hurry” and “go away”, come respectively from the French “assieds-toi”, “presse” and “va t'en”. On the contrary “cca”, “iri”, “mugghieri”, “dimmurari”, that we render in English with “here”, “to go”, “wife” and “to delay” come from the Spanish “acá”, “ir”, “mujer” and “demorar”. As for the exclamation “Avàia avàia!”, that we use many times, we owe it to the Spanish that use “vaya vaya” to say "wow, gosh, golly”. Well! I really hope I haven't bored you too much. But I could not tell you about the funny and genuine Sicilian nature of these two nice fellow citizens of mine! And now that even today we have reached the end of our journey, I greet you and as always I will meet you next week here on #Siculamente.