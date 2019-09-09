Dalla parola zagara alla salsiccia. Alla scoperta delle loro origini etimologiche

di: Carolina Ragusa - del 2020-05-09

Cari amici di CastelvetranoNews, come sempre, ben trovati! Dopo il tour della scorsa settimana tra gli incantevoli scenari di mare di Marsala e Pantelleria, oggi il nostro viaggio all’interno di #Siculamente proseguirà verso alcune altrettanto suggestive località della nostra bella isola. Questa volta, però, protagonista sarà la montagna ed in particolare l’Etna.

E allora, siete pronti a vivere insieme a me l’indimenticabile esperienza di scalare il vulcano attivo più alto d’Europa? Mi auguro proprio di sì! Perché tra escursioni, passeggiate e arrampicate non vedo l’ora di godere della fantastica sensazione del venticello che sfiora i capelli e dell’aria frizzantina che accarezza il viso.

Quindi, cosa stiamo aspettando? Tutti a bordo! Si parte alla scoperta di Mongibello… e non solo!

Il gigante che caratterizza la nostra amata terra non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni! Quanti di voi però conoscono l’etimologia del termine? #Siculamente, come ormai ben sapete, ci porta sempre alla scoperta di piccole curiosità legate alle origini linguistiche del nostro dialetto. E in questo caso, l’identità di Mongibello nasconde tracce straniere. Oltre al latinismo mons, in esso ritroviamo infatti anche l’arabismo “ğebel”.

Entrambi i termini che compongono questo toponimo li rendiamo in italiano con la parola “montagna” e di conseguenza è come se essi volessero sottolineare proprio la maestosità che caratterizza l’Etna. E adesso che abbiamo ben chiaro questo concetto, possiamo andare alla scoperta dei tesori naturalistici che Mongibello ci offre.

Tra alberi secolari, corsi d’acqua, colate di lava e crateri sparsi a varie altitudini sarà un piacere per i nostri occhi ammirare tutta la flora e la fauna del posto. E se poi ci soffermeremo alle pendici del vulcano, a deliziarci saranno i giardini di agrumi, nonché le vaste piantagioni di meli e ciliegi. E poiché siamo nel periodo della fioritura, siamo anche molto fortunati! Il motivo? Beh, ammireremo intere distese di terra delicatamente vestite di bianco e rosa e respireremo nell’aria l’inconfondibile odore della zagara.

Già, perché proprio in primavera tra le verdi foglie di aranci e limoni spiccano proprio questi fiorellini bianchi, semplici e soprattutto profumatissimi. Il termine zagara, giunto in italiano come un sicilianismo, è un’eredità araba. In particolare, esso affonda le sue origini nel vocabolo “zahara”, che traduciamo col significato di “fiori”.

Inoltre, tutte le parole arabe caratterizzate dalle radicali -z, -h, -r, appartengono al campo semantico della fioritura, della lucentezza, del candore e dello splendore. Ma dicevamo… rigogliosi alberi di “mele” e “ciliegie” o meglio, di “puma” e “cirasi”, quelle cioè che per gli antichi dominatori francesi erano “pommes” e “cerises”, fanno anche loro da cornice al maestoso vulcano e deliziano i palati di tutti gli abitanti dell’isola.

E passando dalla flora alla fauna che popola i boschi dell’Etna, non possiamo non nominare il famoso maialino nero! Simpatico animale destinato però per sua natura a diventare “sausizza”. Certo! Proprio “salsiccia”, quella cioè che i nostri cugini d’Oltralpe chiamano “saucisse”.

Adesso sì, possiamo proprio dire di essere giunti al termine del nostro viaggio. Non mi resta dunque che augurarvi buon rientro a casa e darvi appuntamento alla prossima settimana sempre qui su #Siculamente.

Dear friends of CastelvetranoNews, as always, well found! After the tour of last week towards the enchanting sea scenarios of Marsala and Pantelleria, today our journey inside #Siculamente will continue towards some equally suggestive locations on our beautiful island. This time, however, the protagonist will be the mountain and in particular Etna. So, are you ready to live with me the unforgettable experience of climbing the highest active volcano in Europe?

I really hope so! Because among excursions, walks and climbing I can't wait to enjoy the fantastic sensation of the breeze that touches the hair and the bracing air that caresses the face. So what are we waiting for? Everyone on board! We start exploring Mongibello ... and not only!

The giant that characterizes our beloved land certainly needs no introduction! But how many of you know the etymology of the term? #Siculamente, as you well know by now, always leads us to the discovery of small curiosities related to the linguistic origins of our dialect. And in this case, the identity of Mongibello hides foreign traces. In addition to the Latinism mons, it also includes the Arab term “ğebel”. Both of the words that make up this toponym can be translated in English with the word “mountain” and consequently they underline the majesty that characterizes Etna.

And now that we have this concept very clear, we can go to the discovery of the naturalistic treasures that Mongibello offers us. Among centuries-old trees, streams, lava flows and craters scattered at various altitudes it will be a pleasure for our eyes to admire all the flora and fauna of the place. And if we linger on the slopes of the volcano, the citrus gardens, as well as the vast apple and cherry plantations, will delight us.

And since we are in the flowering period, we are also very lucky! The reason? Well, we will admire entire stretches of land delicately dressed in white and pink and breathe the unmistakable zagara scent in the air. Yes, because precisely in spring, among the green leaves of orange and lemon trees, these white, simple and above all very fragrant flowers stand out .

The term zagara, that arrived in the Italian language as a Sicilianism, is an Arab heritage. In particular, it has its origins in the word “zahara”, that we translate with the meaning of “flowers”. Furthermore, all the Arabic words characterized by the radicals -z, -h, -r, belong to the semantic field of flowering, brightness, candor and splendor.

But we said ... flourishing trees of “apples” and “cherries” or better, of “puma” and “cirasi”, those that for the ancient French rulers were “pommes” and “cerises”, also form the backdrop to the majestic volcano and delight the palates of all the inhabitants of the island. And passing from the flora to the fauna that populates the woods of Etna, we cannot fail to name the famous black pig! A nice animal, however, destined because of its nature to become “sausizza”. Sure! “Sausage”, that is what French call “saucisse”.

Now yes, we can really say that we have reached the end of our journey. I just have to wish you a good coming back home and I meet you next week always here on #Siculamente.